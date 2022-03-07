Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $69.93 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,461,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,694 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $69,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 89,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 674,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,171,000 after acquiring an additional 525,676 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of VICI opened at $27.87 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

