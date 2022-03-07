Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $66.35 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 544,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,573 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $66,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 570.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,124,000 after buying an additional 266,377 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1,776.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 168,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 31.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,743,000 after purchasing an additional 161,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $14,745,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $113.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.44. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

