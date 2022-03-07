Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 944,138 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 162.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,524,435 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944,138 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $70,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $775,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $51.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.37. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

