Bandwidth (BAND) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

2/25/2022 – Bandwidth had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Bandwidth had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $80.00.

2/24/2022 – Bandwidth had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $102.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Bandwidth had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $206.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Bandwidth had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Bandwidth had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Bandwidth had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $150.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Bandwidth had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $48.00.

2/22/2022 – Bandwidth had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Bandwidth had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $74.00.

1/16/2022 – Bandwidth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bandwidth has announced three new partnerships that enhance its capabilities in 911 emergency services ahead of the RAY BAUM’S Act compliance deadline of Jan 6, 2022. The company continues to benefit from significant growth in Communications Platform-as-a-Service revenues. Bandwidth follows a usage-based revenue model that enables it to simultaneously augment its top-line growth and increase subscriber base. Its evolving portfolio and accretive customer base are likely to act as key catalysts of long-term growth across diverse markets. Bandwidth’s dynamic location routing technology enables enterprises to meet critical requirements for Enhanced 911 in the United States. However, an intensely competitive market and high concentration risks limit its growth potential to some extent.”

1/14/2022 – Bandwidth had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $132.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Bandwidth was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 781,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,853. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.55 million, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.83.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill acquired 3,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 in the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bandwidth by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

