Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $46.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.