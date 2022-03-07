Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,611 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,605,000 after purchasing an additional 858,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 704,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,321,000 after acquiring an additional 386,093 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,006,000 after purchasing an additional 359,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 618,611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,207,000 after buying an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORA. Bank of America lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $71.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $88.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

