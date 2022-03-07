Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRBY. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $93,765,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $53,050,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,483,000.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

NYSE WRBY opened at $25.68 on Monday. Warby Parker Inc has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.86.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $3,768,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 9,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $433,105.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,992,291 shares of company stock valued at $105,592,183 and sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.