Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Acquisition were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAQCU. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Provident Acquisition by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition by 29.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth $469,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS PAQCU opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.95. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

