Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,698 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 672,207 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,152,000 after acquiring an additional 139,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Continental Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,704,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,514,000 after buying an additional 88,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,778,000 after buying an additional 129,118 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLR opened at $60.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

