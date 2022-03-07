Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 290,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,738,000 after purchasing an additional 139,055 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at $737,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM opened at $38.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.90. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -551.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

