B2Gold Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

TSE:BTO opened at C$5.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.90. The company has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$6.63.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTO shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.95.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

