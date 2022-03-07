B. Riley Weighs in on Runway Growth Finance Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) – B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.05.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 66.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWAY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $149,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $253,547.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 615,885 shares of company stock worth $2,291,067,465 over the last ninety days.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

