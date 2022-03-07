B. Riley Lowers Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $115.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.14.

Shares of DY stock opened at $90.89 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

