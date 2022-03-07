AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.29 million.

NYSE AZZ traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $50.02. 68,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44. AZZ has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.38.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AZZ will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in AZZ by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AZZ by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AZZ by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AZZ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

