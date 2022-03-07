Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 7.9%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 64,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,215,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. The business’s revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in Azul by 28.1% during the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 209,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 45,994 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,274,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Azul by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Azul by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 57,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

