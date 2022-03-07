AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.74 million.AXT also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

AXT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,606. AXT has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $298.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AXT will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AXT by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

