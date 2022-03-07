Avity Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $12.74 on Monday, hitting $149.52. 1,019,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,055,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $167.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.26 and a 200 day moving average of $160.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.