Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,771 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Avity Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 3.1% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $40,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.79.

NYSE:DG traded down $7.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.79. 88,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,715. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

