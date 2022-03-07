Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,763 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,763 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up 2.1% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $26,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $15.99 on Monday, reaching $302.32. The company had a trading volume of 42,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,547. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.17 and a 200-day moving average of $319.22. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.77 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

