Avity Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.06.

CAT stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $196.64. 494,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,625. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

