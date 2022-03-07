Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $49.75 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 3.9% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $49,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

NYSE:MMC traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.82. 102,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $115.96 and a one year high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

