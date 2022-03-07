Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $246,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Allstate by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allstate by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,239,000 after purchasing an additional 230,335 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,401,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,613,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,492,000 after purchasing an additional 53,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Allstate by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded down $2.38 on Monday, reaching $125.17. 99,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.80. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.79.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

