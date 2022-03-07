Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading 12.8% Higher

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.57. 19,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 312,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, insider Tony Strange purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.