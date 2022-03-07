Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading 12.8% Higher

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.57. 19,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 312,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
