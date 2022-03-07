Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 3,373 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 40,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,613,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,046,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $185,856,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $5,979,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,989,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,342,055. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.