Autus Asset Management LLC Purchases 732 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,745,000 after acquiring an additional 110,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,324,000 after acquiring an additional 396,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,820,000 after acquiring an additional 276,454 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $112.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,035. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.15 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.