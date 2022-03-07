Autus Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in ONEOK by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 515,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 86,076 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $67.79. 69,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $69.25.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

