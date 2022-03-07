Autus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 201.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 783,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,424,000 after purchasing an additional 523,429 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $11.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.58 and a 200 day moving average of $307.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $219.07 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.