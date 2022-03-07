Autus Asset Management LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.87. 518,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,379,286. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.32. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $149.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

