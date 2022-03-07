Autus Asset Management LLC Has $14.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 405,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $7.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $389.63. 303,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,547,127. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $350.66 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $414.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

