Autus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE:CL traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $76.36. 117,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

