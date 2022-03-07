Autus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $323.23. 111,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,602. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $337.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

