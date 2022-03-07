AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,048.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,891.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,168.00 and a one year high of $2,110.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,968.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,836.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 110.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.