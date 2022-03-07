Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,485 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

ACB stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $717.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.91. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ACB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

