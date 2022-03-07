AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut AU Optronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

AUOTY traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 46,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,847. AU Optronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

