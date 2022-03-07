Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Atreca in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.

BCEL has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.23. Atreca has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $19.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 344.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 56,951 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at $929,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Atreca by 730.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.