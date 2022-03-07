Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Price Target Lowered to €25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €28.00 ($31.46) to €25.00 ($28.09) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AEXAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atos from €36.00 ($40.45) to €29.00 ($32.58) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC downgraded Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Atos from €40.00 ($44.94) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf cut Atos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Atos from €44.00 ($49.44) to €35.50 ($39.89) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.08.

AEXAY opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Atos has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

