Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Price Target Lowered to €25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €28.00 ($31.46) to €25.00 ($28.09) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AEXAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atos from €36.00 ($40.45) to €29.00 ($32.58) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC downgraded Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Atos from €40.00 ($44.94) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf cut Atos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Atos from €44.00 ($49.44) to €35.50 ($39.89) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.08.

AEXAY opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Atos has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92.

Atos Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.