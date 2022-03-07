Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,300 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 402,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of MAQAF stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $4.74. 14,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. Atlas Arteria has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $5.10.
About Atlas Arteria
