Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,300 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 402,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of MAQAF stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $4.74. 14,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. Atlas Arteria has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Atlas Arteria Ltd. owns, operates and develops toll roads . It operates through the following segments: APRR, ADELAC, Dulles Greenway, and Warnow Tunnel. Its projects include toll roads, bridges, tunnels, and investment in entities in the same industry sector. The company was founded on December 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

