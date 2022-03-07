Astronics Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Astronics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Astronics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATRO. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $12.90 on Monday. Astronics has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $405.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Astronics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Astronics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 243,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Astronics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Astronics by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

