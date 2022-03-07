Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Up 14.6%

Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) rose 14.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 84,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,841,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASTR. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

