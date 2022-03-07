Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 13,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $199,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ashford during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashford by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ashford by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashford by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. 4,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.47. Ashford has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $28.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

