Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,997 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Asensus Surgical by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Shares of ASXC opened at $0.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 758.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Asensus Surgical (Get Rating)

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.