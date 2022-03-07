ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 452,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 190,796 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 33,953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 86,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 24.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASE Technology (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.