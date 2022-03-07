Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 430 at Barclays

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 430 ($5.77) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.31) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.90) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 445.71 ($5.98).

Get Ascential alerts:

Shares of ASCL stock opened at GBX 317 ($4.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 297.80 ($4.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456.80 ($6.13). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 355.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 395.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.93.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.