Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.45.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $104.53 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.82.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,453 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 581,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,306,000 after purchasing an additional 124,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256,216 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

