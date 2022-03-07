Asana (ASAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Asana to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect Asana to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Asana stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.52. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.20.

ASAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,263,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,750,000 shares of company stock worth $478,230,000 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,394,000 after purchasing an additional 903,307 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,437,000 after buying an additional 234,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

