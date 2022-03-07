Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRW opened at $9.74 on Monday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

