Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.01. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $9,004,103.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,407,000 after acquiring an additional 583,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after acquiring an additional 91,931 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ares Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

