Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Hovde Group

Stock analysts at Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $897,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

