Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,768,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,910 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 217,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ardelyx by 93.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Ardelyx news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $1,240,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,678,199 shares of company stock worth $2,257,178. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.24.

ARDX opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $120.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.74. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 153.40% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

