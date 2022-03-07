Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,172,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,176,000 after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIT opened at $100.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $109.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $312,764.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,142. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

